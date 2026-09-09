Vikings name Carson Wentz backup quarterback, J.J. McCarthy as QB No. 3 for Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings have officially named Carson Wentz the backup quarterback for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who started last year, will be the team's No. 3 QB behind Wentz.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell says it'll be "week-to-week" on who is next in line behind starting QB Kyler Murray.

Last month, the team announced Murray as the starting quarterback over McCarthy following a competition in training camp.

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler and former No. 1 overall pick, was the favorite over J.J. McCarthy, whose sophomore season was plagued by injuries and poor play, necessitating a competition this offseason.

Though the Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick just two years ago, a rookie season lost to injury and inconsistent play last year prompted them to seek other options at the QB spot. McCarthy, 23, missed 24 of 34 possible games in the first two years of his career. In 10 starts last season, he completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 181 yards and four scores.

Murray, 29, started just five games last year, completing 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 173 yards and another touchdown on the ground. The Arizona Cardinals released him this offseason and handed their starting job to Jacoby Brissett, Murray's former backup. Murray was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl each of the next two seasons.

Wentz was the starter for five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles after they made him the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, making the Pro Bowl in 2017 before injuries began to stack up and steer him off the franchise quarterback track. Wentz extended his NFL record last year by making the Vikings the sixth different team in six seasons he started at least one game for.

The Vikings start the season at home Sunday against the Packers. The game starts at 3:25 p.m. and will be aired on WCCO-TV.

The featured video is from Aug. 11.