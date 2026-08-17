Justin Jefferson is 1st, and maybe only, Minnesota Viking to appear on 2026 NFL Top 100

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has made the NFL Top 100 for the sixth straight year.

The 27-year-old superstar has made the list every season of his professional career. This year, he came in at No. 19.

"He's a special guy," safety Kevin Byard, who covered Jefferson as a member of the Chicago Bears for the past two seasons, said in the NFL's announcement. "He's a guy that you have to have a corner on him, but then also put a safety over the top."

Jefferson had the weakest season of his career last year, in large part due to the instability at the quarterback position. He caught 84 balls for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns. With new starting QB Kyler Murray, Vikings fans are hoping for a resurgence from the team's best player.

Jefferson is third in Vikings history in receptions and receiving yards. He needs just nine catches this season to move ahead of Randy Moss in that stat, and 836 yards to pass him on that count.

No other Vikings have made the list so far, and given the team's performance last season, it's likely Jefferson will be the team's sole representative this year.

On the 2025 list, Jefferson was ranked No. 10. His highest ranking came in 2023, when he was named the second-best player in the league.