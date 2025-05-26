Here's what's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day

Minnesota lawmakers prepping for special session, and more headlines

Minnesota lawmakers prepping for special session, and more headlines

Minnesota lawmakers prepping for special session, and more headlines

If you're running out to the store to grab a last-minute item for a Memorial Day barbecue, you'll want to check that the store is open for the holiday.

Here's a list of some places that are open and some that will be closed on Memorial Day.

Which grocery stores are open on Memorial Day?

Most grocery stores like Trader Joe's, Cub Foods, Lunds and Byerlys, Aldi and Hy-Vee are open on Memorial Day. Whole Foods and Dollar General will also be open, as well as Walgreens, though the pharmacy section will be closed.

Big-name stores like Target and Walmart are also open for the holiday.

One of the exceptions is Costco, which is closed.

What retailers are open on Memorial Day?

Many retail stores are open on Memorial Day, including Best Buy, REI and Home Depot.

If you're looking to start working on your garden, Bachman's will also be open.

Is the Mall of America open on Memorial Day?

The Mall of America is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Are libraries open on Memorial Day?

Hennepin County libraries are closed, as well as the St. Paul Public Library.

Are post offices open on Memorial Day?

Post offices will be closed and there's no mail service on Monday. Mail service will resume on Tuesday. All state, local and federal offices are also closed, as well as banks and public schools.

Are parking meters free on Memorial Day?

City-operated parking meters in Minneapolis and St. Paul are free on Memorial Day.

Is Metro Transit operating in the Twin Cities?

Metro Transit will be operating on its Sunday and holiday schedule for Memorial Day. Northstar service will not operate, and the Red Line will also follow the weekend holiday schedule. The transit information center and customer relations will also be closed.