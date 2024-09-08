Watch CBS News
Local News

West St. Paul police chase ends in deadly crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police investigating deadly crash in West St. Paul
Police investigating deadly crash in West St. Paul 00:55

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in West St. Paul are investigating after a domestic assault suspect crashed their car and died during a police chase early Sunday morning.

The West St. Paul Police Department says it received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1:43 a.m. The woman said a 35-year-old man was inside her home threatening residents and damaging property. They also reported he had "consumed a large amount of alcohol and used drugs," police say.

A short time later, officers observed the suspect driving a vehicle eastbound on Moreland Avenue. Police attempted to stop the car and arrest the driver, but he fled. 

A few blocks later, after crossing Robert Street, the driver lost control, striking a power pole and two unoccupied vehicles.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Mendota Heights Police Department.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.