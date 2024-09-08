West St. Paul police chase ends in deadly crash

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in West St. Paul are investigating after a domestic assault suspect crashed their car and died during a police chase early Sunday morning.

The West St. Paul Police Department says it received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1:43 a.m. The woman said a 35-year-old man was inside her home threatening residents and damaging property. They also reported he had "consumed a large amount of alcohol and used drugs," police say.

A short time later, officers observed the suspect driving a vehicle eastbound on Moreland Avenue. Police attempted to stop the car and arrest the driver, but he fled.

A few blocks later, after crossing Robert Street, the driver lost control, striking a power pole and two unoccupied vehicles.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Mendota Heights Police Department.