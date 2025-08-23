A taste of fall weather is here for the weekend

Now that a cold front has moved through the area, breezy winds and cooler temperatures are here, bringing a taste of fall to Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Highs will be close to 70 degrees on Saturday, about 10 degrees below average. Winds will also be gusting from the northwest at 30 mph. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out for Saturday afternoon, and you should expect some puffy clouds during that same timeframe.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with afternoon highs expected to be in the 60s, marking the first time it's been that cool for the Minnesota State Fair since 2021 and the coolest August fair day since 2018.

While a stray sprinkle will also be possible Sunday, expect the region to be fairly dry for most of the next week. Temperatures will gradually increase and will be close to 80 degrees by Thursday. As for that Canadian wildfire smoke, it appears air quality won't be a major issue for the near future.