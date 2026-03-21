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Saturday makes a run for the 70s, average temps return on Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Friday saw our warmest day of the year, so far. Saturday will see even warmer temperatures with highs potentially hitting the 70s. 

Saturday's high temperature is expected to hit 75 degrees, close to the record of 76 degrees set in 1938. Several other spots in Minnesota and western Wisconsin could also see record high temperatures.

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WCCO

An overnight cold front will bring back more seasonable temperatures, dropping us down to the 40s overnight. The cold front will also bring the possibility of rain, but it should not make much of an impact.

inx-sat-8a-news-aircheck-03-21-2026-08-19-1921.jpg
WCCO

 Sunday will see more average temperatures for this time of year with highs in the 40s. 

We start to climb back to the 50s by the start of the work week.

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