Saturday makes a run for the 70s, average temps return on Sunday

Friday saw our warmest day of the year, so far. Saturday will see even warmer temperatures with highs potentially hitting the 70s.

Saturday's high temperature is expected to hit 75 degrees, close to the record of 76 degrees set in 1938. Several other spots in Minnesota and western Wisconsin could also see record high temperatures.

WCCO

An overnight cold front will bring back more seasonable temperatures, dropping us down to the 40s overnight. The cold front will also bring the possibility of rain, but it should not make much of an impact.

WCCO

Sunday will see more average temperatures for this time of year with highs in the 40s.

We start to climb back to the 50s by the start of the work week.