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Warmer temperatures return over the weekend

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
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Katie Steiner,
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
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Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

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Saturday will start cloudy in the morning, but the sun should be out by Saturday afternoon, drying us out from Friday's rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the southern part of the state and stay in the mid to upper 60s for the northern part of the state. 

 Overnight temperatures will drop back down to the 50s for the metro area and the mid-40s for northern Minnesota. 

Sunday will be considerably warmer with temperatures expected to hit the 80s for most of the state. 

Memorial Day will be even warmer with an expected high close to 90 degrees. That warm stretch continues into Tuesday, leaving us close to 20 degrees above average. 

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