Warmer temperatures return over the weekend

Saturday will start cloudy in the morning, but the sun should be out by Saturday afternoon, drying us out from Friday's rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the southern part of the state and stay in the mid to upper 60s for the northern part of the state.

Overnight temperatures will drop back down to the 50s for the metro area and the mid-40s for northern Minnesota.

Sunday will be considerably warmer with temperatures expected to hit the 80s for most of the state.

Memorial Day will be even warmer with an expected high close to 90 degrees. That warm stretch continues into Tuesday, leaving us close to 20 degrees above average.