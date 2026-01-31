Warmer weather, snow possible Sunday

Saturday will still feel cold, but it will be warmer than what we've seen. Temperatures are expected to hit the double digits by Saturday afternoon.

We can expect to see more sunshine on Saturday, however clouds arrive Saturday night, bringing light snow overnight into Sunday. Winter weather alerts are in place for parts of northwestern Minnesota and will be in effect through noon Sunday.

The snow accumulation is expected to be minor, about one to two inches total. The majority of snowfall is expected to take place overnight. Sunday will feature temperatures in the mid-20s in parts of Minnesota. Sunday's flurries may create some slick areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s all next week.