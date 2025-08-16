Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Storms done for now, but muggy conditions persist

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Weather forecast for Saturday, August 16, 2025
Weather forecast for Saturday, August 16, 2025 03:25

The severe storms that rolled through Saturday morning are done for the time being. 

More storms are possible tonight, but conditions are expected to be dry and muggy during the afternoon hours. Dew points will be near 70, meaning any storms that may develop will have lots of energy for torrential downpours. This means ponding and urban flooding are also possible.

High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s Saturday afternoon, with winds coming out of the east and southeast between 5-10 miles an hour.

A marginal risk for severe storms is in store for southern Minnesota on Saturday night, which may experience high winds and some hail. 

Another round of storms is possible Sunday night and into early Monday morning, and some areas may see another 2-3" of rain by Monday morning. 

After that, high pressure will move in and end storm chances starting Tuesday. Looking ahead temperature-wise, highs should be fairly seasonable for the start of the week but will cool into the 70s next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue