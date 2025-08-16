Storms done for now, but muggy conditions persist

The severe storms that rolled through Saturday morning are done for the time being.

More storms are possible tonight, but conditions are expected to be dry and muggy during the afternoon hours. Dew points will be near 70, meaning any storms that may develop will have lots of energy for torrential downpours. This means ponding and urban flooding are also possible.

High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s Saturday afternoon, with winds coming out of the east and southeast between 5-10 miles an hour.

A marginal risk for severe storms is in store for southern Minnesota on Saturday night, which may experience high winds and some hail.

Another round of storms is possible Sunday night and into early Monday morning, and some areas may see another 2-3" of rain by Monday morning.

After that, high pressure will move in and end storm chances starting Tuesday. Looking ahead temperature-wise, highs should be fairly seasonable for the start of the week but will cool into the 70s next weekend.