Possible storm chances in Twin Cities before heat, humidity take over for weekend

There's a chance for some passing showers in the Twin Cities Thursday before it starts to heat up for the weekend.

Dew points are in the 70s, which will make for a humid day. The mugginess will stick around this weekend, as the Twin Cities could endure some rain and storms.

There's a threat for some storms up north Thursday evening, though it'll clear out by early Friday.

Friday will be hot and humid, with temps inching into the 90s. Saturday's high temperature is projected to be 88 degrees; typically, 77 degrees is the average for this time of year.

There's a good chance for some rain on Labor Day, according to NEXT Weather Meteorologists.