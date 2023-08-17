Minneapolis' WE WIN Institute is growing the leaders of tomorrow

At the We Win Institute, self-esteem is the goal

MINNEAPOLIS – On the northside of Minneapolis is the WE WIN Institute, a program that's goal is to allow kids to grow.

"To reassure themselves. They learn how to have self confidence, to know what they want," said WE WIN Program Director Linda Benford.

They do it with sports like pickleball, where you learn all kinds of things.

"The first time I came here I was like, 'What's going on?' Because like there was a field trip and stuff, but I didn't know. And then I started to like realize that what was going on, and I met new people and I liked new people," said WE WIN student Nene Fahnbullah.

And they do it by allowing the kids to garden their own growing, where they are in charge.

On this day, there was a surprise visit from E.B. Lewis, the nationally-renowned creator and artist of children's books that encourage kids to dream. He has advice.

"How great they can become, and how great they are, and that they are the future, without a doubt," Lewis said.

He's joined by Mahmound al-Cuddy, a man of the city with a lesson to teach.

"Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly," al-Cuddy said.

At WE WIN Institute, it's all about learning what you can be, what you love to do, and who you are. And that is a purpose-filled mission.

"They get a chance to express themselves, to grow, to become young, successful adults," Benford said.