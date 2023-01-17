"We have to do our best to heal": Bloomington restaurant Cô Tu' to reopen after deadly shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Nearly two months after closing its doors, Bloomington Vietnamese restaurant Cô Tu' is ready to reopen.

The restaurant will begin welcoming customers back at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant closed its doors after a deadly shooting left a loyal customer dead and a server hurt the day before Thanksgiving.

Sisters Mai and Thao Trinh and Thao's husband Cuong Au said the family-owned business has spent the time off working to heal and to give the restaurant a new look.

"[We've been] sad," said Cuong Au. "We've been very sad. It was like any other day, but suddenly it was interrupted, tragically, and it changed everything."

"Yes, it's very sad and it happened, but we have to do our best to heal, to let it go and move on," said Thao Trinh.

Some of the money from the GoFundMe set up shortly after the shooting has been set aside to help the server hurt in the shooting – Thao and Cuong's son and Mai's nephew. They said he still needs surgery in the future.

"He has worked hard to recover from the incident to give himself peace of mind, but he's still a little bit terrified to think about coming back to the restaurant," said Thao. "But we, as his mom and dad, try to comfort him to not be afraid to come back and remember the joy of serving our customers and to do his best to heal, to let it go and move on."

The family has also used some of the GoFundMe money to update the restaurant, including reupholstering the dining booths, adding a fresh coat of paint and brand-new flooring, as well as a couple of new TV monitors.

CBS

"That incident, it just happened inside our restaurant," said Au. "Nobody thought that it could ever happen, and nobody wanted it to happen. It was a personal vendetta. Unfortunately, [the suspect] came to our restaurant. After all that's happened, we will work hard to get our business back to like it was before and that's why we've decided to keep this place."

The owners said in the early days following the shooting, they weren't sure what they would do and whether they would reopen, but sought guidance from their mother, whom they named the restaurant after.

"After it all happened, my mother said we have to close our business and pray for the victim for 49 days as part of the Buddhist ritual. After 49 days we could open our doors, so we did what my mother said," said Mai Trinh.

The victim was 49-year-old Tu Phan, whom the owners said was a loyal customer.

"We got to know each other well, but everyone is different with their own thoughts and social life, and the incident happened to him unexpectedly and cost his life," said Au. "Life is unpredictable. One day you're here and one day you're not, [but] yes, we will remember him because he was very nice."

Police said a man fueled by jealousy targeted Phan, shooting and killing him. Authorities arrested Aaron Le, and he faces murder charges.

The owners also said closing the restaurant permanently or selling it and moving locations wasn't an option because of the community support they've felt following the tragedy.

"I've lived here for years so I know a lot of the people and the neighborhoods around here," said Mai Trinh.

"We've worked hard to improve our food and the taste," said Thao Trinh. "Our wish is that the community and customers continue to come and support us like they did before to help make our business successful again."

Cô Tu' will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.