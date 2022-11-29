Victim in Bloomington restaurant shooting identified as Tu Anh Phan

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The man who was shot and killed inside a Bloomington restaurant last week has been identified as 49-year-old Tu Anh Phan.

Phan's alleged killer, Aaron Le, targeted him because he was believed to be romantically involved with Le's ex-wife, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said on Monday. Hodges added the ex-wife disputes the claim and told law enforcement she was not in a relationship with Phan.

Le was charged on Monday with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, though prosecutors are looking to enhance the charges to first-degree murder.

Le, 47, entered the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine Restaurant wearing a Halloween mask and a maroon hoodie on Wednesday, charging documents say. He allegedly had two guns on him, and left one at the scene. Surveillance video showed Le enter the restaurant and approach Phan's table. He pulled out a gun, but several patrons chased him out of the restaurant.

Charges say that he returned and eventually shot Phan multiple times. A 25-year-old server was also shot twice.

Officials tracked Le's cell phone to Oklahoma, where he was taken into custody.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.