Charges allege Aaron Le shot two at Bloomington restaurant because of jealousy over ex

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities allege a man accused of shooting two men inside a Bloomington restaurant last week did so because one of the men was seeing his ex-wife.

Aaron Le, 47, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, Hennepin County court documents show.

Aaron Le Kay County, Oklahoma

The shooting occurred Wednesday at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue. A 49-year-old man who was a regular at the restaurant was killed. A 25-year-old server was also shot twice. He is expected to survive.

Le was arrested in Oklahoma early Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told officers responding to the shooting that the suspect was a middle-aged man in a Halloween mask and maroon hoodie. The shooter allegedly had two guns on him, and left one at the scene.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed a man, not Le, enter and exit the restaurant while watching the 49-year-old man. According to the complaint, this man watched the shooting through the window. He has not been identified or found.

The footage then showed the shooter enter the restaurant and approach the 49-year-old's table, where he was sitting with another man. After the shooter pulled out a gun, several patrons chased him out of the restaurant, but he returned and brandished the gun again. This time, bystanders tried to wrestle the gun away from him, but he shot the 49-year-old multiple times, the complaint states. He also shot the 25-year-old server, who was hospitalized for his wounds.

Witnesses told authorities the shooter fled in a white van.

According to the complaint, investigators discovered the 49-year-old had been dating a woman who was leaving a man named Khai Le, and that Khai Le "was jealous of [the man's] interactions with his ex."

Khai Le has legally changed his name to Aaron Le, the complaint states.

Investigators also said there was an FBI report filed in August about a "contract to kill" call between Le, the 49-year-old and Le's ex-wife.

Authorities tracked Le's cellphone to Oklahoma, where he was pulled over and arrested in Kay County. He had two body armor vests in his van and blood on his clothing, the complaint states.

Le remains in custody in Oklahoma.