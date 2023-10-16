WCCO takes home 4 awards at 2023 Upper Midwest Regional Emmys

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO received four Emmy Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards gala held Saturday.

Among those awards, WCCO won the best evening newscast for the 10 p.m. winter storm coverage.

"It's just an honor to hear my name with a group of so many amazing journalists," WCCO Reporter Pauleen Le said in her acceptance speech. "But this is dedicated to my lifelong cheerleaders — my parents who are watching at home on the stream, who came to the United States 50 years ago with nothing but hopes about the American Dream and a better future for their children."

Newscast - Evening (Markets 1-75)

WCCO 10PM Winter Storm Coverage

Leah Henry, Producer

Zachary Hammer, Producer

Dave Hillestad, Director

Allen Henry, Reporter

Joe Van Ryn, Photographer

David Schuman, Reporter

David Schwab, Photographer

Jonah Kaplan, Reporter

Benjamin Harper, Photographer

Chris Shaffer, Meteorologist

Caroline Cummings, Reporter

Mike Durenberger, Photographer

News Special

State of Policing

Jennifer Mayerle, Producer

Grant Verdon, Photojournalist

Lewis Karpel, Photojournalist

Breaking/Spot News

Breaking News: Train Derailment

Pauleen Le, Reporter

Talent - Reporter Live or Daily

Jonah Kaplan, Reporter

In total, WCCO had 24 nominations for this year's Emmys.

The Emmy Award is presented to honor excellence in broadcasting. The Upper Midwest Chapter covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and western Wisconsin.

