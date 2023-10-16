WCCO takes home 4 awards at 2023 Upper Midwest Regional Emmys
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO received four Emmy Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards gala held Saturday.
Among those awards, WCCO won the best evening newscast for the 10 p.m. winter storm coverage.
"It's just an honor to hear my name with a group of so many amazing journalists," WCCO Reporter Pauleen Le said in her acceptance speech. "But this is dedicated to my lifelong cheerleaders — my parents who are watching at home on the stream, who came to the United States 50 years ago with nothing but hopes about the American Dream and a better future for their children."
Newscast - Evening (Markets 1-75)
WCCO 10PM Winter Storm Coverage
Leah Henry, Producer
Zachary Hammer, Producer
Dave Hillestad, Director
Allen Henry, Reporter
Joe Van Ryn, Photographer
David Schuman, Reporter
David Schwab, Photographer
Jonah Kaplan, Reporter
Benjamin Harper, Photographer
Chris Shaffer, Meteorologist
Caroline Cummings, Reporter
Mike Durenberger, Photographer
News Special
State of Policing
Jennifer Mayerle, Producer
Grant Verdon, Photojournalist
Lewis Karpel, Photojournalist
Breaking/Spot News
Breaking News: Train Derailment
Pauleen Le, Reporter
Talent - Reporter Live or Daily
Jonah Kaplan, Reporter
In total, WCCO had 24 nominations for this year's Emmys.
The Emmy Award is presented to honor excellence in broadcasting. The Upper Midwest Chapter covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and western Wisconsin.
Click here for a full list of nominees and award recipients.
for more features.