Watch CBS News
Local News

Fact check: DHS's list of the "worst of the worst" arrested in Minnesota

By
Jennifer Mayerle
Jennifer Mayerle
Investigative Reporter
Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as a summer intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist returned to WCCO as a reporter in 2014 and later also anchored WCCO Saturday Morning for 6 years. Then in early 2024 she focused on her new role as Senior Investigative Reporter.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The Department of Homeland Security released its latest list of the "worst of the worst" arrested in Minnesota. The feds say those are the people they're targeting in Operation Metro Surge. 

They called them kidnappers, pedophiles, violent assailants, and perpetrators of fraud. WCCO found court records on three of the five men and the information released on them is mostly accurate.

DHS says Ian Irungu is from Kenya and was convicted of selling heroin and dangerous drugs.

WCCO found he was convicted of selling drugs in Ramsey County and Kanabec County. The charging documents list fentanyl and marijuana as the drugs, with him being accused of being a heroin and fentanyl dealer. 

He first had contact with law enforcement in Minnesota in 2014 during a traffic violation. 

The feds say Melvin Hernandez Espana is from Honduras and was convicted of assault. WCCO found he was convicted of assault in Ramsey County. Court records show he first had contact with law enforcement in Minnesota in 2015 for driving without a license.

DHS says Oliverio Francisco-Esteban, from Mexico, has been removed from the U.S. five times. It also lists three counts of driving under the influence and illegal entry. Court documents show this is true.

WCCO could not verify the claim of possessing fraudulent immigration documents. 

WCCO also could not find Minnesota or federal documents related to the other two, who are in custody. It's possible the convictions happened in another state.

This is data on the names they released. WCCO has no way to check the criminal history of others arrested on Monday because the names have not been released. 

DHS has a "worst of the worst" page where you can see who's on that list and who has been arrested in Minnesota and across the country.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue