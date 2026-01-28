Fact check: DHS's list of the "worst of the worst" arrested in Minnesota

The Department of Homeland Security released its latest list of the "worst of the worst" arrested in Minnesota. The feds say those are the people they're targeting in Operation Metro Surge.

They called them kidnappers, pedophiles, violent assailants, and perpetrators of fraud. WCCO found court records on three of the five men and the information released on them is mostly accurate.

DHS says Ian Irungu is from Kenya and was convicted of selling heroin and dangerous drugs.

WCCO found he was convicted of selling drugs in Ramsey County and Kanabec County. The charging documents list fentanyl and marijuana as the drugs, with him being accused of being a heroin and fentanyl dealer.

He first had contact with law enforcement in Minnesota in 2014 during a traffic violation.

The feds say Melvin Hernandez Espana is from Honduras and was convicted of assault. WCCO found he was convicted of assault in Ramsey County. Court records show he first had contact with law enforcement in Minnesota in 2015 for driving without a license.

DHS says Oliverio Francisco-Esteban, from Mexico, has been removed from the U.S. five times. It also lists three counts of driving under the influence and illegal entry. Court documents show this is true.

WCCO could not verify the claim of possessing fraudulent immigration documents.

WCCO also could not find Minnesota or federal documents related to the other two, who are in custody. It's possible the convictions happened in another state.

This is data on the names they released. WCCO has no way to check the criminal history of others arrested on Monday because the names have not been released.

DHS has a "worst of the worst" page where you can see who's on that list and who has been arrested in Minnesota and across the country.