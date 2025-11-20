Waymo announces driverless taxi fleet is coming to Minneapolis

Get ready to see self-driving vehicles cruising across Minneapolis.

Waymo, owned by Google parent company Alphabet, says "a mixed fleet of our Jaguar I-PACE and Zeekr RT vehicles" will hit the streets starting Thursday morning in its efforts to "lay the early groundwork" for full service in Minnesota's largest city.

"To prepare for Minneapolis' winter weather, we've made great strides in our efforts to operate in heavier snow — including testing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, California's Sierra Nevada, and Upstate New York," Waymo said in a statement.

State lawmakers and safe-driving advocates are hailing the company's arrival, including the bipartisan co-chairs of the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.

"We support proven, safe, and reliable options to our transit network that directly supports our goals of modernizing our infrastructure, while creating a cleaner, more efficient transportation system," said Republican Rep. Jon Koznick.

A Waymo autonomous vehicle drives along Masonic Avenue on April 11, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

"We are committed to ensuring autonomous deployment like Waymo's is done responsibly, leveraging this innovation to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and secure Minnesota's place as a national leader in the future of mobility," said Democratic Rep. Erin Koegel.

Lauren Johnson, regional executive director of the Minnesota chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, says Waymo's arrival will also help cut down on the number of impaired drivers on Minneapolis streets.

"MADD has been a long-time partner with Waymo, and we are proud of our shared commitment to protect drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and the community," Johnson said.

Is Waymo really ready for prime time?

While Waymo — whose driverless taxi fleets first hit the streets of Phoenix in 2020 — positions itself as a transportation panacea, the company has been criticized for risky road testing of its fleets in real traffic.

In an incident earlier this year near Atlanta, a Waymo vehicle failed to yield for a school bus that had its red lights activated. And in an incident in San Francisco, a police officer spotted a Waymo vehicle making an illegal U-turn, leading to a very confusing traffic stop.

The company also recalled more that 1,200 of its vehicles in May due to software issues to lead cars to crash into chains, gates and other roadway barriers.

The company argues that its own safety data shows 91% fewer serious injury crashes, and 92% fewer crashes injuring a pedestrian, compared to a human driver.

Robert Sumwalt, a former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told CBS MoneyWatch last year that self-driving vehicles are "not a perfect science yet."

"Right now it's like trying to send a rocket to the moon in 1910 when the Wright Brothers were still working on their planes," said Sumwalt, who is currently CBS News' transportation safety analyst.

Earlier this month, Sumwalt warned Waymo and other autonomous vehicle companies "need to be held to a higher standard."

"Before we have widespread use of self-driving vehicles, we've got to make sure that they are implemented properly," he said.

This story will be updated.