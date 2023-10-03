Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Rescue operation underway in St. Croix River near Hudson, Wis.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HUDSON, Wis. — Officials in western Wisconsin say rescue operations are ongoing in the St. Croix River Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, a boat spinning in circles was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. on the river, just south of Hudson and the Interstate 94 bridge. Washington County rescue boats arrived first and did not find anyone above water. The boat has since been brought back to shore.

Knudson told WCCO that rescue operations are ongoing, but crews have not located anyone yet. However, he said underwater equipment "picked up some things that may resemble a person."

inx-aerials-pool-feed-water-rescue-100323.jpg
Water rescue operation on the St. Croix River.  WCCO

Officials are also investigating whether or not a second person is also in the water, but it's too early to tell, Knudson said.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

