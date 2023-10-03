Terry Martin expected to change plea to guilty for stealing "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum

Man accused of stealing "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers pleads not guilty

Man accused of stealing "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers pleads not guilty

Man accused of stealing "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers pleads not guilty

DULUTH, Minn. — The Grand Rapids man accused of stealing the iconic "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum is expected to change his plea to guilty in court next week.

According to federal charges, Terry Martin, 76, allegedly stole the slippers worn by Garland from the Grand Rapids museum back in 2005.

The slippers were recovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis in 2018. When the owner was given them back, he noted that they were as "pristine" as before they were stolen.

In May, five years after the sting operation, Martin was charged with one count of theft of major artwork in U.S. District Court in the District of Minnesota. He pleaded not guilty in June. Martin requested a public defender for the case and was released with conditions pending the trial.

Now, court records show that Martin will be changing his previously entered plea of not guilty at a 10 a.m. court hearing next Tuesday in Duluth. His trial was slated to begin this week, but was delayed.

Federal prosecutors say the ruby slippers were insured for $1 million, but "current fair market appraisal value the slippers at $3.5 million."

Four known pairs of the ruby slippers exist. The recovered slippers were sent to the Smithsonian, where conservators examined them and determined the ruby slippers were authentic.

NOTE: Video is from June 1, when Martin pleaded not guilty.