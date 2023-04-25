Watch Live: Gov. Walz, weather officials to update on state flood efforts

MINNEAPOLIS -- This afternoon Gov. Tim Walz will update Minnesotans on the impact rising waters are having in our communities.

He will be joined by officials from the National Weather Service, Army Corps of Engineers and Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the state.

How to watch Gov. Walz's update on state flood efforts

What : Gov. Tim Walz and state officials to update on the latest flood threats throughout Minnesota

April 25, 2023 Time: 2 p.m.

While a number of communities along rivers across the state continue to be under a flood warning, the National Weather Service says, "forecast conditions remain favorable through most of this week."

Some rivers have crested while others continue to rise slowly. All are expected to begin gradually falling in the coming days.