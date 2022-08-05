Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral load decreasing in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wastewater data from the Twin Cities area indicates that COVID-19 viral loads decreased in the last week.
According to the Metropolitan Council, total RNA viral load entering the metro plant decreased by 7% last week compared to the week before.
The subvariant BA.5 is by far the dominant form of the virus, making up 81% of the viral load. It's up from 79% a week before, but total BA.5 RNA decreased by 5%.
Health officials on Thursday reported an average of 945 COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, bringing the state's total case count to 1,601,006 since the onset of the pandemic.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.