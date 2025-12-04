Former Washington County deputy sentenced for drunken off-duty crash

A Washington County deputy who drunkenly crashed into a car full of children while off duty has been sentenced to work release and probation.

Campbell Blair entered a Norgaard plea to two counts of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol in October. The plea means he admits to the crime and acknowledges he is not innocent, but does not remember the act. Six other charges against him were dismissed.

Blair received a 120-day sentence to be served as work release. If he does not complete his four years of probation, he could serve another 244 days.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2024, in Afton, Minnesota. Blair crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The other vehicle's driver and passenger were injured. Five children between the ages of 2 and 9 in the vehicle were not hurt.

One of the victims told investigators they had been on their way to an apple orchard to celebrate her youngest child's birthday.

Blair was wearing a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy uniform and had his pistol in the front passenger seat, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, Blair's license is inactive and he is no longer employed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.