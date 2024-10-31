Off-duty Washington County deputy had been under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into car full of children, charges say

AFTON, Minn. — An off-duty Washington County deputy crashed into a car full of children while under the influence of alcohol, charges filed on Thursday reveal.

Campbell Blair, 58, is charged with one count each of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred Sunday around 10:39 a.m. in Afton on Highway 95 at Scenic Lane.

Blair had been driving a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek northbound on the highway when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2022 Ford Expedition, the patrol said. Troopers believe both vehicles involved had been going around 55 mph at the time of the crash and report that no brake marks were observed.

Campbell Blair Washington County Sheriff's Office

The driver and passenger in the Ford, a 38-year-old Lake Elmo man and 36-year-old Woodbury woman respectively, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. There were also five children between the ages of 2 and 9 in the car at the time of the crash who were not injured. One of the victims told investigators they had been on their way to the apple orchard to celebrate her youngest child's birthday.

Blair, who was off-duty, was wearing a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy uniform and had his pistol in the front passenger seat, charges say. He told a trooper that he had worked at Regions Hospital from 9 p.m. the night prior until 7 a.m. the day of the crash. He claimed he had been called to return to work at Regions.

Later, investigators learned that Blair had not been called back into work and was not scheduled to work again until later that evening.

"It was unknown why Defendant was in full uniform with his duty vest and pistol," the complaint says.

Charges say Blair was observed by several witnesses weaving over lane lines and driving erratically prior to the crash.

At the hospital, Blair denied drinking any alcohol. He agreed to give a preliminary breath test, and "provided a weak sample with a result of .092," charges say.

A search warrant was obtained to take Blair's blood sample.

"We are aware of the motor vehicle injury crash involving an off-duty Washington County deputy," the sheriff's office said in a statement shared with WCCO. "The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the incident, and we will take all appropriate actions in accordance with our policies and procedures pending the investigation's outcome."

Authorities say the driver of the Ford broke multiple bones and had to undergo hospitalization for surgery.