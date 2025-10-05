Off-duty Washington County deputy who crashed into car full of kids while under influence of alcohol enters Norgaard plea

An off-duty Washington County, Minnesota, deputy accused of crashing into a car full of children while under the influence of alcohol entered a Norgaard plea.

According to court documents filed last week, 59-year-old Campbell Blair entered the plea for two counts of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol. The Norgaard plea means Blair admits to the crime and acknowledges he is not innocent, but does not remember the incident.

If the plea deal is accepted, six other charges against Blair will be dismissed. His sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

The crash happened on Oct. 27, 2024, around 10:39 a.m. in Afton on Highway 95 at Scenic Lane.

Blair had been driving a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek northbound on the highway when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2022 Ford Expedition, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Troopers said both vehicles involved had been going around 55 mph at the time of the crash and reported that no brake marks were observed.

The driver and passenger in the Ford, a 38-year-old Lake Elmo man and a 36-year-old Woodbury woman, respectively, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. There were also five children between the ages of 2 and 9 in the car at the time of the crash who were not injured. One of the victims told investigators they had been on their way to the apple orchard to celebrate her youngest child's birthday.

Blair, who was off-duty, was wearing a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy uniform and had his pistol in the front passenger seat, according to the complaint. He told a trooper that he had worked at Regions Hospital from 9 p.m. the night prior until 7 a.m. the day of the crash. He claimed he had been called to return to work at Regions.

Later, investigators learned that Blair had not been called back into work and was not scheduled to work again until later that evening.

Charges say Blair was observed by several witnesses weaving over lane lines and driving erratically before the crash.

At the hospital, Blair denied drinking any alcohol. He agreed to give a preliminary breath test, and "provided a weak sample with a result of .092," charges say.

Following the crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Office placed Blair on administrative leave and conducted an internal investigation. His current employment status is unknown, though his peace officer license is inactive, according to the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training.