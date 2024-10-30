Off-duty Washington Co. deputy caused head-on crash with alcohol involved, officials say

Family of St. Paul hit-and-run victim speaks, and more headlines

AFTON, Minn. — An off-duty deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office caused a crash where alcohol was involved, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred Sunday at around 10:39 a.m. in Afton on Highway 95 at Scenic Lane.

There, a 58-year-old Hastings man driving a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling northbound on the highway when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2022 Ford Expedition, the patrol said.

The driver and passenger in the Ford, a 38-year-old Lake Elmo man and 36-year-old Woodbury woman respectively, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the driver of the Subaru is one of their deputies and that he was off-duty at the time. He also suffered non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was involved with him but has not provided further details.

"We are aware of the motor vehicle injury crash involving an off-duty Washington County deputy," the sheriff's office said in a statement shared with WCCO. "The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the incident, and we will take all appropriate actions in accordance with our policies and procedures pending the investigation's outcome."

All three people involved were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment. They were all wearing seat belts.