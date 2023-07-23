Watch CBS News
Sports

Warroad hockey coach Michael Tveit dies unexpectedly

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Warroad mourns beloved hockey coach Michael Tveit
Warroad mourns beloved hockey coach Michael Tveit 00:43

WARROAD, Minn. – Minnesota's hockey community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie says his friend, Michael Tveit, died unexpectedly on Friday.

Tveit helped coach the Warroad High School senior boys' hockey team. 

MORE NEWS: Former Viking Everson Griffen arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in Chanhassen

On Facebook, his wife called him her "soulmate," and the best dad to their three sons.

Tveit and Oshie played hockey together in high school. The NHL player started an online fundraiser to support his former teammate's family.

Oshie says Tveit died while taking a nap. We don't yet know why.

The online fundraiser has raised nearly $30,000 for his family.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.