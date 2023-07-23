Warroad hockey coach Michael Tveit dies unexpectedly

WARROAD, Minn. – Minnesota's hockey community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie says his friend, Michael Tveit, died unexpectedly on Friday.

Tveit helped coach the Warroad High School senior boys' hockey team.

On Facebook, his wife called him her "soulmate," and the best dad to their three sons.

Tveit and Oshie played hockey together in high school. The NHL player started an online fundraiser to support his former teammate's family.

Absolutely heartbroken to learn that my good friend and high school teammate unexpectedly died yesterday while taking a nap from a migraine. Any donation to his wife and kids pictured below can help them navigate life without Michael moving forward. Love you Tveiter!! Donate here… pic.twitter.com/0iaFX3v3CZ — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) July 22, 2023

Oshie says Tveit died while taking a nap. We don't yet know why.

The online fundraiser has raised nearly $30,000 for his family.