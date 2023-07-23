Former Viking Everson Griffen arrested on suspicion of DUI in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Chanhassen Saturday, according to jail records.

Griffen was booked into the Carver County Jail at 12:41 p.m. and released an hour later, records show. He has not yet been formally charged.

Everson Griffen Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Griffen, 35, played for the Vikings from 2010 to 2019, and again in 2021. That year, he revealed he had bipolar disorder following an incident in which police and mental health professionals responded to his home after he posted a concerning video on his Instagram account.

He also took time away from the team in 2018 after an incident at the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis.

Griffen still lives in the Twin Cities.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.