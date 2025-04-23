Feud between brother and sister triggered lockdown at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, warrants reveal

Warrants show a family feud involving guns triggered a lockdown at a Twin Cities hospital on Tuesday.

Police say officers were alerted that "a family member of a patient" was seen "armed with a firearm" around 3 p.m. at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Investigators say the incident began when a brother and sister got into an argument over the power of attorney for their mother, a patient at the hospital.

After assaulting his sister, the brother — a 65-year-old man from Independence, Minnesota — grabbed a gun from his sister's waistband, according to warrants. He then allegedly took another gun out of his waistband and pointed it at her, threatening to kill her.

The brother then left the room, placing his sister's gun on a hospital cart outside the room. The sister told police she retrieved the gun and put it in her bag.

A warrant shows a member of the Edina Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team was on the phone with the man as he was driving home from the hospital.

Police arrested the man at his home a short time later.

The Edina Police Department says the man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail, pending felony second-degree assault charges.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.