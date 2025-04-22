Edina's M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital on lockdown as police search for armed suspect

A spokesperson for M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota says the facility is on lockdown and a shelter-in-place order is in effect on Tuesday afternoon after reports about an armed individual on campus.

Hospital officials say "there is a multi-agency response as we work alongside our law enforcement partners to pursue the suspect," who they say may be a patient's family member.

Edina police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

