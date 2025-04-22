Watch CBS News
Edina's M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital on lockdown as police search for armed suspect

A spokesperson for M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota says the facility is on lockdown and a shelter-in-place order is in effect on Tuesday afternoon after reports about an armed individual on campus.

Hospital officials say "there is a multi-agency response as we work alongside our law enforcement partners to pursue the suspect," who they say may be a patient's family member.  

Edina police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

WCCO has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information on our 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. news broadcasts.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

