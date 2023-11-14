Spike in November temperatures brings "bonus golf" to many Minnesota courses

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — Minnesotans are soaking in the warmth this week by hitting the links.

"We're trying a little golf in November, I've never done it before but we're looking forward to it," Darrold Persson said.

Persson was one of dozens bringing the clubs back out Tuesday morning at Fox Hollow Golf Club.

"Last week I was out deer hunting and a couple days ago I cleaned up my rifles and put them away and now I'm going golfing so something's wrong with the calendar here it's usually the opposite," Persson said.

Fox Hollow isn't the only one. Golf courses around the state are reopening for a few rounds of November "bonus" golf with temperatures nearing the 60s this week.

Fox Hollow was fully booked Tuesday. Dozens of players teed off with a shotgun start, meaning each group started at the same time on different holes.

Players say it doesn't happen every year, but when it does it's a nice treat.

"Minnesota golfers are die-hard golfers, so yeah we really enjoy it," Barb Hygrell said. "And we play in almost any of weather, and today it's nice out. It's a little windy but we can handle that."

