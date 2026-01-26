Walz issues executive order implementing weapons screening at Minnesota Capitol

Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order to implement a weapons screening system at the Minnesota Capitol by the start of next month's legislative session.

"This executive order will make the Capitol — the central seat of Minnesota's state government — safer, ensuring the people's house remains open, welcoming, and secure," Walz said in his announcement.

A bipartisan panel has been working for months to evaluate security at four buildings that make up the State Capitol complex.

The move comes after the politically-motivated attacks on House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, along with state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette last year. The shootings left lawmakers shaken, and in response, both chambers of the Legislature covered the costs of enhanced home security for its members.

Weeks later, a naked man was found inside the Senate chamber in the middle of the night. He was caught on surveillance video earlier in the day, according to a criminal complaint, and investigators believed he used a wooden edge to prop open an exterior building door so he could get back inside later.

After the deadly attacks and the Senate chamber breach, officials closed off some of the entrances to the Capitol building. At the time, the broad, 140-acre complex had no security checkpoint or metal detectors, and hosted thousands of visitors annually.

The Minnesota State Patrol contracted the Axtell Group to assess the security of the buildings, which recommended the weapons screening model to keep dangerous items away from employees, public officials and visitors.

Minnesota Senate leaders also said they would begin screening visitors to the Senate gallery.

The executive order instructs the new security improvements to be implemented by Feb. 17, the start date of the Legislative Session.

Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety Bob Jacobson said his staff is working to implement a screening measure that is "thoughtful, accessible and minimizes disruption for the public and those who work in the building."

Funds for the screening system will come from within the Minnesota State Patrol's general fund.