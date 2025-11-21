Minnesota Capitol security panel weighs safety drills, rules for committee behavior

What should change at the Minnesota State Capitol to increase security? Lawmakers on a panel tasked with recommendations are weighing several options, but remain at odds over what to do.

The Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security — a bipartisan panel that also includes other state officials as advisors — has had four meetings in as many months following the lawmaker shooting attacks in June that killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Just a month later, a naked man broke into the Senate chamber after hours, putting a sharper focus on security in the building.

On Friday at its latest meeting, the panel considered joint House and Senate rules for behavior of the public and members during committee hearings when the Legislature is back in session.

They also discussed whether those who work in the building should have regularly scheduled safety drills. At earlier meetings, lawmakers heard about protocols in other states.

"I do think there is something valuable to actually the process of physically where, 'okay, this is happening—what do I do?'" Said Sen. Bonnie Westlin, DFL-Plymouth. "Because I can get your verbal instructions and written on paper, but I learn by doing, which I think is true for most people."

But members and the sergeants-at-arms alike acknowledge that doing such training is only effective if people participate, and that it can be challenging.

"Getting anybody to do anything prescriptively at the Capitol is a tall order," said Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia.

The panel doesn't have the authority to change any policies or laws on its own; it only can advise the Legislature and the governor's office on ideas.

A third-party assessment of State Capitol security is underway with a report expected by the year's end. The advisory committee will consider the findings when it makes a report of its own.

Friday's meeting underscored that members are no closer to consensus than they were when they first began discussions in August in the wake of the recent security incidents. They didn't give any final OK on either committee decorum or safety drills to be ultimately included in their list of recommendations.

Some of the more difficult topics aren't settled, either, like whether there should be metal detector screenings before people enter the building or restrictions on carrying firearms.

The goal is to complete recommendations by February, when the Legislature returns for the 2026 session.

"If we can't reach consensus, I think that it would be disappointing," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, chair of the committee. "However, I also know that members themselves will be able to speak to what they believe the priorities to be and bring those recommendations back to the legislature and to the governor."