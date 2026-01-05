Minnesota leaders react after Gov. Tim Walz announces he's ending reelection bid

Leaders in Minnesota are reacting Monday morning to Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that he is dropping his bid for reelection as governor.

Walz ended his run for an unprecedented third consecutive term as governor after reevaluating his campaign over the holidays with his family and his team. He faces intense criticism over his response to a massive Medicaid fraud scandal, which has cost the state as much as $9 billion, according to a top prosecutor.

Though he has repeatedly said that he is working to prevent fraud in the future, Walz added that "every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences."

"Tim Walz is a remarkable leader, and Minnesota has benefitted immensely from the compassion he brought to his decades of public service," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison noted that the two of them have had similar paths to public office: they were elected to Congress in the same year, and both were elected to statewide office in 2018.

"It has been an honor to call Tim my governor, my colleague, and my friend, and I am extremely grateful for all he has done on behalf of Minnesota," Ellison said.

Republican Representative and U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, on the other hand, simply said: "Good riddance."

The Republican Governors Association said that "Walz's failed leadership is emblematic of Minnesota Democrats' agenda and whoever Democrats choose to replace Walz with at the top of the ticket will need to defend years of mismanagement and misplaced priorities."

The Minnesota DFL Party chair, Richard Carlbom, issued a statement Monday, saying Walz and his wife, Gwen, have "served Minnesota with a deep commitment to servant leadership."

"We're grateful for the years Governor Walz has spent in public service delivering for Minnesotans as a public-school teacher, National Guardsman, member of Congress, and as our Governor. We respect his decision to not seek a third term. True to form, he is choosing to spend the remainder of his term focused on governing, improving lives, and standing up for Minnesota," Carlbom added.

No Democrat has officially announced that they're running in Walz's place, though a close source says that Sen. Amy Klobuchar is "seriously considering" it.

This story will be updated.