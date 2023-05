Hop into spring at the Como Zoo Conservatory

Hop into spring at the Como Zoo Conservatory

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Como Zoo's resident ostrich, Pickles, has two new ostrich friends -- and they need names.

The St. Paul zoo is asking for the public to vote on the pair's potential names.

Zookeepers narrowed it down to three choices:

Gouda and Brie

Kimchi and Ginger

Omelette and Quiche

You can vote here. Voting ends on May 22.