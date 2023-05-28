Volunteers prep Fort Snelling National Cemetery for Memorial Day commemorations

MINNEAPOLIS – Final preparations are coming together Sunday for Memorial Day ceremonies all across the region.

But there may be none more impactful than the commemorations at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Volunteers started placing the nearly 190,000 flags that decorate the grounds before the sun came up Sunday.

In the video above, photojournalist Grant Verdon talks with the people that make it happen about why they do it, and how they help honor veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Throughout the weekend, look to WCCO News for coverage of local ceremonies honoring lives lost in battle.

