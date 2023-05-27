Memorial Day Weekend 2023: Events and ceremonies around Minnesota

Money-saving grilling tips for Memorial Day Money-saving grilling tips for Memorial Day 03:50

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's going to be a beautiful weekend, and there will be lots of events to honor Memorial Day and spend time with family.

Here are some options for things to do around the state:

Minneapolis

Fort Snelling Decoration Day: Learn about military history at Historic Fort Snelling, which offers a museum, tours, and a visitor center. Staff will be dressed in 1890s military costuming to deliver speeches that reflect on the American Civil War. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Purchase tickets here.

Rise and Remember Festival at George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors are invited to honor George Floyd 3 years after his murder. There will also be a self-care fair, sports zone, kid's zone, and an art exhibition. More information here.

Lakewood Cemetery will host a ceremony with speakers and musicians from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Then, a series of activities begins at noon, where you can write a postcard to a veteran, tie a ribbon to the Living Memory Tree, and more. There will also be music by Jaspar Lepak. More information here.

St. Paul

Kickoff to the Summer at the Fair has food staples, live music, and activities at the State Fair Grounds. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Attendance is limited per day. Click here for more information.

Minnesota Songkran Festival explores Thai cuisine, and will have performances and vendors. There will also be a Thai boxing demonstration and appearance from Miss Universe Thailand. It takes place Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol. Click here for more info.

The St. Paul Saints will have a Memorial Day celebration with a postgame Monster Food Truck Rally and fireworks on Sunday at 5 p.m. Ticket information here.

Shakopee

Valleyfair's Soak City Waterpark opens for the season on Saturday. Click here for tickets.

Mendota Heights

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be on display at Saint Thomas Academy through Monday at 2 p.m. It's free to visit and the wall will be staffed, with tours provided.

Mahtomedi

A Memorial Day Parade will start at the Mahtomedi High School at 9 a.m. Monday and end at Veterans Memorial Park. Click for more.

Duluth

The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth will host a Memorial Day program starting at 2 p.m., with music from the 34th ID Boots and Brass. Click here for more information.

Onamia

A Memorial Day Powwow along the shores of Lake Mille Lacs will bring together families and community members to remember those who have fought for the country. It'll start at noon on Monday. For more information, click here.