Vikings' GM, head coach talk Khyree Jackson's death, Jordan Addison's arrest, QB competition ahead of camp

EAGAN, Minn. — Training camp is typically a buzzy, hopeful time of year for an NFL team, but for the Minnesota Vikings, the kickoff to camp took a more somber tone Monday.

At their pre-camp news conference, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell first talked about Khyree Jackson, the Vikings' rookie cornerback who was killed in a car crash in Maryland earlier this month.

"Khyree was not a part of our team long, but the way our culture is and, more importantly, speaking to our locker room and our players, it does not take long for guys to build strong bonds and relationships," O'Connell said. "It was pretty remarkable to hear the kind of impact that he had in such a short amount of time."

Adofo-Mensah said he, O'Connell and other members of the Vikings will travel to Jackson's funeral, and the team will hold a celebration of life in Minnesota as well.

"Between his joy and the way he would attack life and then also just that hardworking spirit was partly why we were so excited to add him to this building, to this culture, and it's a tragedy that he's not here," Adofo-Mensah said.

O'Connell said the team plans to wear helmet decals and lapel pins to honor Jackson throughout the season.

The somber tone did not abate after memorializing Jackson, either, as the team brass was asked about wide receiver Jordan Addison's arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

"We're disappointed in Jordan. We care about these players, we really do," O'Connell said. "We want to make sure we're doing our part for the development on the field and the other aspect of that is the off-the-field and the life skills and the development of decision-making."

O'Connell said any discipline for Addison will wait until the legal process plays out, as well as the NFL's own investigation into the matter.

"Any disappointment we might have in Jordan, Jordan has more in himself," Adofo-Mensah said. "He holds himself to a high standard, was raised by a great family, he knows the types of behaviors he needs to do to be the best version of himself, and he's let himself down in that regards."

Despite the dourness, there is football to be played this week when players report to camp. The most intriguing on-the-field storyline will be the quarterback competition between free agent signing Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy. Though O'Connell has indicated in the past Darnold has the inside track on the starting gig, he said Monday it will be a true competition.

"I have no preconceived, preset depth chart in my mind," he said. "Sam had a great spring. J.J. came in here after being drafted and had a really productive spring as well ... My message to those guys is I want a really competitive situation."

On the offensive side, there are also questions surrounding tight end T.J. Hockenson, who tore his ACL late last season and likely won't be fully recovered by the start of this one.

"T.J. will begin training camp on the [physically unable to perform] list," O'Connell said. "He's well ahead of schedule from the standpoint of some of the benchmarks throughout his rehab."

With so much up in the air — Addison's potential punishment, QB competition, Hockenson's recovery — this will be one of the most closely-watched Vikings camps in years. But O'Connell said the team is ready for it.

"We'll adapt and be flexible with our plans," he said, "but clearly it's going to be a very competitive camp at multiple positions."