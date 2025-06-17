Vikings' 2025 training camp features night session, joint practices with Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings announced their 2025 training camp schedule Tuesday, with a dozen practices open to fans and plenty of ancillary activities.

Training camp opens July 26 and runs through Aug. 14 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. While camp will open at noon for fans most days, there is one night practice set for Aug. 4. July 28 will mark the first padded practice.

The final two open practices — Aug. 13 and 14 — will be held jointly with the New England Patriots.

Season ticket members can attend all but the night practice for free. Tickets for older children are $5, while adults will pay $10. The night practice will cost an additional $5 per ticket. Every practice is free for children under 3 feet tall.

Ticket reservations open up to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 4,000 available for each daytime session and 7,000 on offer for the night practice.

In addition to witnessing on-field work, attendees can snag autographs from their favorite players, visit the Vikings Museum, play games and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Training camp will offer fans a chance to see new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as well as several other new faces on the offense and defense.

The Vikings' first preseason game is set for Aug. 9 at home against the Houston Texans. They open the regular season with Monday Night Football in Chicago on Sept. 8.