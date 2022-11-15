Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson helps get hundreds of turkeys to local families

EAGAN, Minn. -- Tuesday, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings made sure local families in need have a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

The fifth annual Thanksgiving Day distribution in partnership with United Healthcare took place at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

Jefferson - along with Vikings alums Stu Voigt and Esera Tualo, and volunteers from United Healthcare - handed out 1,200 meals to 20 nonprofits from across Minnesota. The food will be taken back to their respective organizations to be distributed to families in need.

The meals included a turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and pie among other Thanksgiving Day staples.

Jefferson said giving back to the community is what it's all about.

"There's a lot to smile about," he said. "We're 8-1 right now in football and this is a special moment giving back. It's just a special day. I love Thanksgiving. It's about being with family, being with the ones you love and to sit here and give back, it's very special to me."

Jefferson also surprised the Boys and Girls Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters with a free year's worth of groceries.

