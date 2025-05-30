Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to contract extension

How many games will the Vikings win this season?

How many games will the Vikings win this season?

The Minnesota Vikings on Friday announced the signing of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.

Adofo-Mensah was hired in January 2022 and was entering the final year of his four-year contract. Details of the contract extension are not yet known. It comes several months after head coach Kevin O'Connell's contract extension.

"This organization means so much to me, and I've always believed in what we're building here. From the ownership to the incredible staff, there's a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out," Adofo-Mensah said. "I'm thankful for the trust the Wilf family has placed in me, and I'm thrilled to continue leading our football operation alongside Coach O'Connell. Minnesota has welcomed my family with open arms, and we embrace the sacrifices that come with chasing the ultimate prize, knowing what it will mean to the best fan base and this great state."

Under Adofo-Mensah's leadership, the Vikings have gone 34-17 in three regular seasons. The team has also seen a significant change, as longtime veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins departed following the 2023 NFL season.

Last season, the team achieved the second-most wins in a season in franchise history (14-3) after signing free agent QB Sam Darnold.

"Kwesi's leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success," Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O'Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Vikings selected the presumed QB of the future in J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick. After missing last season to a knee injury, he's expected to lead the team this season.

Thirteen Vikings players have been selected to Pro Bowls under Adofo-Mensah, including Darnold, outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in 2024.

O'Connell was also named 2024 NFL Coach of the Year.