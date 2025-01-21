Minnesota Vikings, head coach Kevin O'Connell agree to terms on contract extension

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O'Connell have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

The team announced the extension Tuesday afternoon, with owner and president Mark Wilf calling O'Connell an "innovative play caller, an excellent communicator, and strong leader."

O'Connell, 39, just wrapped up his third season with the team and is the first coach in franchise history to have multiple seasons with at least 13 wins.

"It is an absolute honor to continue leading the Minnesota Vikings," O'Connell said in a statement. "Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

The terms of the agreement have not been announced.

This year, the team went 14-3 in the regular season, but came up short in the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. The team went 13-4 in O'Connell's first year and also lost in the first round of the playoffs. In his second year, the team went 7-10 following veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury.

O'Connell is only the third head coach in NFL history to achieve multiple 13-win seasons in their first three seasons as head coach.