Vikings QB Sam Darnold named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

MINNEAPOLIS — Take your pick for the most surprising part of the Minnesota Vikings' 4-0 start, but the extremely solid play of quarterback Sam Darnold is surely near the top of the list.

Darnold's stellar start to the season has earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award.

Through the first four games of the year, Darnold has completed 68.9% of his passes for 932 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. His TDs are the most in the league. He's also tops in passer rating and third in adjusted net yards per attempt and QBR.

Here's how much Darnold has improved: his career high for touchdown passes is 19, which he threw in 13 starts in 2019 with the New York Jets. Through about a quarter of the season, he's more than halfway to that mark already.

Now, of course Darnold's aided by a great suppporting cast, including all-world receiver Justin Jefferson, his sidekick Jordan Addison and a rejuvenated running game led by Aaron Jones. But his play can't be discounted: he's making big throws when it matters and using his legs smartly. Though he's still turning the ball over, he's not doing it as much as he used to. Darnold's doing enough right now to keep the Vikings winning, and that's all they can ask of him.

The undefeated Vikings climbed to the top of the NFL Network's power rankings this week, just ahead of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

This Sunday, the Vikings take on Aaron Rodgers and the 2-2 New York Jets in London.