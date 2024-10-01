Minnesota Vikings climb to No. 1 in NFL Network's power rankings

MINNEAPOLIS — How long do the Minnesota Vikings have to go undefeated until they're considered a serious contender?

According to the NFL Network, it's four games. The league's media arm released its latest power rankings Tuesday, with the Viking taking the top spot after their 31-29 road win over the Green Bay Packers.

"Past Vikings outfits might have coughed this one up, but this team showed toughness and reinforced the idea that it's going to be a handful all season with the way things are going," NFL Network's Eric Edholm wrote.

The Vikings were ranked 19th in the preseason power rankings, with Edholm noting they "are an interesting team that might finish above this ranking, but I'm kind of in limbo on them until I get a better read on the ceiling of their quarterbacks."

Well, for Sam Darnold so far this season, the ceiling is the roof, to quote Michael Jordan. He leads the league in passing touchdowns and passer rating, is third in adjusted net yards per attempt and QBR and eighth in expected points added per play. He hasn't been perfect — he's had a few turnovers and would have a few more if not for stone-handed defenders — but he's been better than expected, and certainly good enough to keep the Vikings rolling.

Meanwhile, Brian Flores' defense looks like one of the best in the league through four games. They're fourth in points allowed, second in turnovers, third in EPA/play and fourth in success rate. And it hasn't come against a cupcake schedule, either — the 49ers and Packers rank seventh and 11th, respectively, in EPA/play, and while the Texans rank lower overall (19th), they have one of the league's best young quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud and a stellar receiving corps.

The Vikings are in first place in their division and are the NFC's sole unbeaten team. The Kansas City Chiefs — the AFC's only undefeated team — are No. 2 in NFL Network's power rankings. If Minnesota can keep the winning streak going against the New York Jets this weekend in London, it'll be hard for the NFL Network to take them out of the top spot.