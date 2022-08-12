Watch CBS News
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has COVID, will miss Sunday's preseason game

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday.

Cousins was sent home from Thursday practice after not feeling well.

NFL: JUL 27 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
EAGAN, MN - JULY 27: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Eagan, Minnesota. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said backup quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will "play a ton" no matter who starts. 

Starting quarterbacks usually get minimal snaps during preseason games. 

On Wednesday, the team released its unofficial depth chart. 

August 11, 2022

