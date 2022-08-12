Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has COVID, will miss Sunday's preseason game
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday.
Cousins was sent home from Thursday practice after not feeling well.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell said backup quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will "play a ton" no matter who starts.
Starting quarterbacks usually get minimal snaps during preseason games.
On Wednesday, the team released its unofficial depth chart.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.