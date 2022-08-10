Vikings release 1st unofficial depth chart of 2022 season

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart of the season, and though things can and will change before the first game, fans now have some clarity regarding positional battles.

The first depth chart provides little insight on the backup QB spot -- Kirk Cousins' reliever will be "Kellen Mond OR Sean Mannion," the chart notes. Mond threw only three passes during his rookie season, completing two of them in a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Kellen Mond looks to pass during Vikings Training Camp. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jesse Davis, a free agency signing who played for the Miami Dolphins last season, has apparently won the starting right guard job. The other four starters on the offensive line -- left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Brian O'Neill -- will hold onto their positions from last season.

At cornerback, the Vikings list Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler as starters. That isn't all that surprising, though rookie Andrew Booth Jr. reportedly had an impressive training camp. Booth is listed as one of the primary backups.

Rookie first round pick Lewis Cine hasn't won a starting job at safety just yet, according to the depth chart, but he'll surely see the field early and often. He's currently listed as the back up to Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.

Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, to no one's shock, are your starting wide receivers. K.J. Osborn, who had an impressive 655 yards and seven touchdowns last season, has grabbed the No. 3 spot, with sophomore Ihmir Smith-Marsette behind him. Smith-Marsette will also be returning punts.

You can see the full depth chart by clicking here.

The Vikings play their first preseason game Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in Las Vegas against the Raiders.