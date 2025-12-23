Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will miss Christmas game vs. Lions with fractured hand

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a hairline fracture in his hand and will not play on Christmas Day against the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday.

McCarthy suffered the injury in the first half of the team's 16-13 win over the New York Giants. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer played the second half and will start against Detroit, O'Connell said.

O'Connell described it as a "very, very small" fracture that will not require surgery, and said McCarthy may be available for the season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

This is the third injury of the season for McCarthy, who missed five games with an ankle injury and another with a concussion. He also spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Brosmer's lone start this season, Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, was disastrous. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 126 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in a 26-0 shutout loss.

The Vikings beat the Lions 27-24 at Ford Field earlier this season. Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.