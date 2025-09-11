Minnesota Vikings place LB Blake Cashman, RB Tyler Chandler on IR

Vikings longtime chain crew member reflects on changes to down measurements this NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings have placed two players on injured reserve after their opening week win over the Chicago Bears.

Starting linebacker Blake Cashman and reserve running back Ty Chandler, who also serves as a kick returner, will go on IR, the team said Thursday. By rule, both players will miss at least the next four games.

Cashman had three total tackles in Monday night's win before leaving with a hamstring injury. Chandler injured his knee, but made a key play on a late kickoff, running it out of the end zone and bringing the clock down under the 2-minute warning.

To fill the two vacant roster spots, the Vikings brought receiver Tim Jones and tight end Nick Vannett up from the practice squad.

The Vikings' first injury report ahead of Week 2, issued Wednesday, was a hefty one. Besides Cashman and Chandler, four other players did not practice — starters Ryan Kelly, Josh Oliver and Andrew Van Ginkel and backup cornerback Jeff Okudah. Two others — returner Myles Price, who excelled in his NFL debut, and veteran safety Harrison Smith — were limited.

The 1-0 Vikings host the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.