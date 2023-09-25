Vikings Loss To Chargers Sparks Brutal Reaction From Fans Online

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings fans were let down yet again Sunday after an end zone interception by the LA Chargers help them beat Minnesota 28-24.

The Vikings are so far winless this season with a record of 0 - 3. The road ahead looks rough as only four teams since 1990 have made the playoffs with the same record: the Chargers (1992), Detroit (1995), Buffalo (1998) and Houston (2018).

The disappointing performance sparked a barrage of negative reactions from fans and foes alike online.

Explain being a Vikings fan with one play… #skol pic.twitter.com/20zX6egZxl — 10,000 Takes (@10k_Takes) September 24, 2023

Hey Cheeseheads,



Happy Victory Monday to us & to all that celebrate….but not the Bears and Vikings, clearly they don’t celebrate. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/6o3QgCCBFx — RELA 𝕏 (@itzzSKL) September 25, 2023

The Vikings flag is flying at half mast and upside down today. pic.twitter.com/HCxBFUNGgA — SB23 (@SkolBros) September 24, 2023

Being a Minnesota Vikings fan is going to be my cause of death — nicole (@vikingswtf) September 24, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings going 0-3… pic.twitter.com/swlBs48qKe — Nick Lewis 3️⃣7️⃣ (@NickLewis37) September 24, 2023

Up next the Chargers will host Las Vegas Sunday while the Vikings visit Carolina.