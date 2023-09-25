Watch CBS News
Vikings Loss To Chargers Sparks Brutal Reaction From Fans Online

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings fans were let down yet again Sunday after an end zone interception by the LA Chargers help them beat Minnesota 28-24.

The Vikings are so far winless this season with a record of 0 - 3. The road ahead looks rough as only four teams since 1990 have made the playoffs with the same record: the Chargers (1992), Detroit (1995), Buffalo (1998) and Houston (2018). 

The disappointing performance sparked a barrage of negative reactions from fans and foes alike online.

  Up next the Chargers will host Las Vegas Sunday while the Vikings visit Carolina.

