Vikings Loss To Chargers Sparks Brutal Reaction From Fans Online
MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings fans were let down yet again Sunday after an end zone interception by the LA Chargers help them beat Minnesota 28-24.
The Vikings are so far winless this season with a record of 0 - 3. The road ahead looks rough as only four teams since 1990 have made the playoffs with the same record: the Chargers (1992), Detroit (1995), Buffalo (1998) and Houston (2018).
The disappointing performance sparked a barrage of negative reactions from fans and foes alike online.
Up next the Chargers will host Las Vegas Sunday while the Vikings visit Carolina.
