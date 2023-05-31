Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell not concerned about Jefferson's OTA absence, Addison's injury

MINNEAPOLIS – Neither of the Minnesota Vikings' top two receivers are on the field for organized team activities, but head coach Kevin O'Connell said neither situation concerns him.

Jordan Addison, the team's top draft pick in April, is dealing with an injury. O'Connell said the team is being "overly cautious with him right now."

"Just something that popped up towards the tail end of rookie minicamp," O'Connell said. "Nothing serious at all and he's just -- my big thing with him right now is there's just so much learning going on with him. We've got big plans for him obviously, but want to make sure he's mentally in a great space and physically at his best when we allow him to truly go out there and turn it loose."

LIVE: Head Coach Kevin O'Connell addresses the media https://t.co/5oKR8zo72Y — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2023

O'Connell was mum on the reason for Justin Jefferson's absence, but seemed equally nonchalant about it.

"For me, I hope to see him as soon as possible," O'Connell said. "Would love to have him here obviously, but I think as we work towards minicamp we'll have a real clean-cut plan of what that looks like and hopefully get him some work, and I know a lot of the guys will be excited to see him."

Jefferson, now 24 and entering his fourth year in the league, is due for a contract extension. While his absence may be completely unrelated, it's not uncommon for NFL players seeking new contracts to skip team activities as a form of leverage.

"It's one of those things that we've had great dialogue throughout the offseason, a lot of that will stay between Justin and I," O'Connell said. "I just know he's getting work wherever he's spending his offseason. Look forward to having him here when he decides to come up and I know his teammates will be excited about that."

With Addison and Jefferson away from the field, receivers further down the depth chart have an opportunity to step up. O'Connell specifically referenced K.J. Osborn as someone who's taken on a new role during these workouts.

"KJ's been a real standout all spring. He's moving around, he's playing multiple spots. Taking on a leadership role, which I expected him to do, in that room," the head coach said. "And then his ability to just be consistent no matter where we put him, run or pass, is huge."

Osborn, who was drafted the same year as Jefferson, has 12 touchdowns over the past two season as the team's No. 3. While the addition of Addison is expected to keep Osborn where he is on the depth chart, he said he's more than willing to help all of the young guys.

"Taking those guys under my wing, helping them any way I can on and off the field, that's definitely a different role in the NFL but something I'm comfortable with," Osborn said.