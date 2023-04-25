Justin Jefferson to stay with Vikings through at least 2024 season

2023 NFL Draft: Vikings look to improve team with limited picks

2023 NFL Draft: Vikings look to improve team with limited picks

MINNEAPOLIS – In a move that surprises absolutely no one, the Minnesota Vikings are exercising the fifth-year option to keep superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the roster.

The Vikings made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, with Jefferson under contract with the team through at least the 2024 season.

Justin Jefferson (C) David Berding 2022 / Getty Images

The 23-year-old Louisiana native, who was the Vikings' first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, led the league last season with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving.

Jefferson won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award earlier this year, and was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

