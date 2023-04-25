Watch CBS News
Vikings

Justin Jefferson to stay with Vikings through at least 2024 season

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

2023 NFL Draft: Vikings look to improve team with limited picks
2023 NFL Draft: Vikings look to improve team with limited picks 00:55

MINNEAPOLIS – In a move that surprises absolutely no one, the Minnesota Vikings are exercising the fifth-year option to keep superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the roster.

MORE: 2023 NFL Draft - Vikings look to improve team with limited picks - here's what to know

The Vikings made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, with Jefferson under contract with the team through at least the 2024 season.

New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson (C) David Berding 2022 / Getty Images

The 23-year-old Louisiana native, who was the Vikings' first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, led the league last season with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving.

MORE: 2023 NFL Draft - Could the Vikings land their QB of the future?

Jefferson won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award earlier this year, and was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings - A retrospective, featuring 4 memorable Minnesota wins

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.